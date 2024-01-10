Marquette Asset Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Marquette Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,409 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 43,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.58. The stock had a trading volume of 639,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,699. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $37.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average of $35.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

