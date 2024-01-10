Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Marquette Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 553,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,267 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 9.3% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $39,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,045. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.23. The company has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

