Marquette Asset Management LLC Buys 1,858 Shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Seneca Foods worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Seneca Foods by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 89.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Seneca Foods by 389.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.51% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.80. 25,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,458. The firm has a market cap of $377.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.24. Seneca Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $65.65.

Seneca Foods ( NASDAQ:SENEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $407.48 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seneca Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

