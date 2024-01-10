Marquette Asset Management LLC Has $26.93 Million Stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 550,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,832 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF worth $26,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USTB traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.51. 8,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,997. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.00. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $49.75.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.346 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

