Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,376,000 after buying an additional 94,837 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.60 and a 200-day moving average of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

