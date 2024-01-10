TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,108,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,364 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $78,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,288,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 383.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,954,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,949,000 after buying an additional 130,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 143,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $82.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.44.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,613.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

