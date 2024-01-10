Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Lowered by AlphaQ Advisors LLC

AlphaQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $149.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $150.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

