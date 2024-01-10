Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $3.73 Million Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth $20,289,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,120,000 after purchasing an additional 70,598 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 130,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,584,000 after purchasing an additional 64,595 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 216,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,785,000 after purchasing an additional 35,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,526,000 after purchasing an additional 32,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on WD-40 from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $236.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.33. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $158.60 and a 1-year high of $245.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09 and a beta of -0.07.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.28. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $140.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.88%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

