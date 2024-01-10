Skylands Capital LLC Has $6.21 Million Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 610.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,475 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $76.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.01. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $58.06 and a one year high of $87.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

GEHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

