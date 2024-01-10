Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $1.33 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,394 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2,188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.
AT&T Stock Performance
AT&T stock opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $120.33 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
