First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $435.77. 466,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,586,655. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $421.48 and its 200-day moving average is $410.37. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.76 and a 12 month high of $438.84. The stock has a market cap of $348.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

