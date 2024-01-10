State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 287,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $40,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,221,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.77.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $160.13. 327,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,518. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $166.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.