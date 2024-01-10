Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Holdings Lifted by Montgomery Investment Management Inc.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 78.8% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,277 shares of company stock worth $1,353,775 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WY. TheStreet cut Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Shares of NYSE WY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.83. 547,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,884. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 87.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

