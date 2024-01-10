Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $5.52 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Allstate accounts for approximately 1.1% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Allstate by 8.7% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 36.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 19.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Allstate by 4.7% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ALL. HSBC began coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.25.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $152.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.82. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.