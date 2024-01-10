Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 520.0% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 250.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

Amgen Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $305.39. The company had a trading volume of 350,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $276.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $311.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.