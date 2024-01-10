Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for 0.5% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Lam Research by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 58,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,570,000 after acquiring an additional 20,040 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in Lam Research by 14.1% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in Lam Research by 11.0% during the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $2,875,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Trading Down 0.5 %

LRCX traded down $4.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $747.97. 182,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $721.25 and a 200 day moving average of $673.32. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $445.57 and a 12-month high of $801.29.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.