Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $7.02 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up approximately 1.0% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in CSX by 36.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 42.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in CSX by 142.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,278,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth $588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CSX. Bank of America upped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX remained flat at $34.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,089,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,744,836. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $35.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.