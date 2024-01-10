Brady Family Wealth LLC Buys 194 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in Aflac by 366.6% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 81,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock opened at $80.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $84.64.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.13%.

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.45.

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,382,727 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

