Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 3,982 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 172.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.53.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse bought 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,230.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,755 over the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE:LEN traded up $5.42 on Wednesday, hitting $153.58. The stock had a trading volume of 949,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,353. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $94.11 and a 52-week high of $156.01. The stock has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

