Marquette Asset Management LLC Takes Position in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of KVH Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in KVH Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,857,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,987,000 after purchasing an additional 27,350 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in KVH Industries by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 40,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KVH Industries by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,008,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 647,375 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in KVH Industries by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 582,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KVHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on KVH Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on KVH Industries from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

KVH Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KVHI traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $5.27. 9,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,659. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $103.34 million, a PE ratio of -37.85 and a beta of 0.67. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $12.10.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.55 million during the quarter. KVH Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 2.00%.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers TracVision, a satellite television system for vessels and vehicles; TracNet, an integrated hybrid two-way communication terminal with VSAT, 5G/LTE, and shore-based Wi-Fi; KVH ONE, a global hybrid communication network supporting Internet, VoIP, content delivery, and other; TracPhone, a two-way VSAT-only satellite communications system; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; NEWSlink, a maritime news delivery service; SPORTSlink, a sporting content delivered; TVlink, a television programming delivered; MOVIElink, a movie distribution; MUSIClink, a music and karaoke delivered; CommBox, data management software for maritime communications; and KVH OneCare, a services and support for TracNet and TracPhone systems.

