Flossbach Von Storch AG Decreases Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Flossbach Von Storch AG trimmed its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,885 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 73,302 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $16,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EA. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.83.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $137.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $143.47.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.94%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total transaction of $132,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,376.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total transaction of $132,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,376.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total transaction of $316,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,161.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,159 shares of company stock worth $4,250,519 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

