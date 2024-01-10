Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 19 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Booking by 98,894.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,718,899 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,887,000 after acquiring an additional 28,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Booking by 29.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 348,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,787,000 after acquiring an additional 80,145 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 346,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,967,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $86,237.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 494 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 30th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,492.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booking

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock traded up $42.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,531.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,962. The company has a market capitalization of $123.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,261.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,079.30. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,214.65 and a 12 month high of $3,580.62.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $53.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.43 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.