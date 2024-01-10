Williams Financial LLC Sells 118,843 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Williams Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,843 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 15.2% of Williams Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $19,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 31,137 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period.

IUSB traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,149. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

