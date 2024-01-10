ING Groep NV Invests $57.67 Million in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 909,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,669,000. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.20% of ONEOK at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,311,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 285,789 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543,516 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,469,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,950,000 after acquiring an additional 219,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,366,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,089,000 after acquiring an additional 420,612 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.4 %

ONEOK stock opened at $70.68 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $72.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on OKE. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.18.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

