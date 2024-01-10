38,197 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Bought by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,351,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $144,098,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOW. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.39.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,603,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $698.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $143.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $673.70 and its 200 day moving average is $603.60. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $374.37 and a twelve month high of $720.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

