Skylands Capital LLC Sells 3,625 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Skylands Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the period. Eagle Materials accounts for 1.1% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Eagle Materials worth $7,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $130,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 0.3 %

EXP stock opened at $203.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.27. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.76 and a 52 week high of $206.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.00 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on EXP. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Loop Capital raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.