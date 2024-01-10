Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $41.00 and last traded at $40.69, with a volume of 2652166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.15.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,350,000 after buying an additional 2,223,630 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $68,262,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,093.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,829,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 20,887.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,007,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

