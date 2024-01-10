Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 512 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,366 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,219,983,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991,542 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,488,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $227,521,000 after buying an additional 994,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $743,734,000 after buying an additional 662,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $223.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $257.76. The firm has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PXD. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.71.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

