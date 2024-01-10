Skylands Capital LLC Sells 400 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Skylands Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up 1.1% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PXD. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $223.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 target price (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

