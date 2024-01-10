FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total value of $4,188,011.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total value of $4,188,011.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.78, for a total value of $1,301,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,748.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,338 shares of company stock valued at $9,175,193. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $454.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $377.89 and a 12-month high of $478.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.69.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.56.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

