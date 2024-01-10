Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by AlphaQ Advisors LLC

AlphaQ Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 453.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,184,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $244.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $162.04 and a 52-week high of $245.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

