Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Makes New $212,000 Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 717.8% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.3 %

GPN opened at $131.34 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.05 and a fifty-two week high of $138.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.85.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

