Smith Salley & Associates Trims Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Truist Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 16.1% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.40. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.53.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

