23,376 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Purchased by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,965,000 after purchasing an additional 63,872 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 247,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,697,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,134,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,788,000 after buying an additional 338,896 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,531,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,146,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,490,000 after purchasing an additional 809,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AZN opened at $68.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $61.73 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.16 and its 200-day moving average is $66.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

