IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Price Performance

NYSE:IQV opened at $221.75 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $241.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.41. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on IQV. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

View Our Latest Report on IQVIA

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.