The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,277 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,346 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group comprises 8.1% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO owned 0.06% of The Cigna Group worth $51,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.60.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE CI traded down $4.22 on Wednesday, hitting $308.65. 204,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,728. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $319.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $90.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.33 and a 200-day moving average of $289.20.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

