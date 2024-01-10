Whittier Trust Co. Has $10.32 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $10,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 159.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $3,716,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 254.1% during the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 100,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,387,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $132,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.86.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI opened at $312.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $313.97 and a 200 day moving average of $294.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.00 and a fifty-two week high of $329.83.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at $18,958,793.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

