Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,571,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 477,334 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 0.7% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $52,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,117,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,403,000 after acquiring an additional 418,332 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 272,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 341,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $48.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $165.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

