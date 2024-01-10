AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases 418,332 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,117,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418,332 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.06% of Pfizer worth $103,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,468,732,000 after buying an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,201,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,534,558,000 after buying an additional 5,374,611 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,872,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,129,431,000 after buying an additional 3,019,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,378,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,152,574,000 after buying an additional 2,477,573 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $48.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

