Simmons Bank Sells 369 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 0.4 %

Chubb stock opened at $225.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $231.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.48 and its 200 day moving average is $210.49.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 20.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.38.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

