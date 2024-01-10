Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,986 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.07% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUV traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $8.64. 106,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,301. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $9.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

