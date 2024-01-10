Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.7% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $149.46. 553,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,527,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $150.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.38.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

