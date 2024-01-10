Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 312 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.5% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $176.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,137. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $182.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.35 and a 200-day moving average of $165.87.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

