State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in RTX were worth $31,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after purchasing an additional 70,048,706 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America downgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

RTX stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.95. The stock had a trading volume of 650,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,771,289. The firm has a market cap of $123.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.18. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

