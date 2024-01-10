Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,240 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Walmart were worth $62,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 123.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.35. 1,458,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,216,466. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $434.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.97.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,735 shares in the company, valued at $26,318,718. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

