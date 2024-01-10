First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $406.40. 6,885,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,386,637. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $273.12 and a 52-week high of $412.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $392.35 and its 200-day moving average is $376.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

