First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $11,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,644,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 29,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 40,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 63.6% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 46,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,959 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DGRO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.75. 238,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,143. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $54.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.38. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

