Eads & Heald Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,124 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 98,120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,353,320 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $454,133,000 after buying an additional 11,341,761 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410,429 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,379,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,991 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,678.9% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,098,587 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $209,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,616 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,898,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $155,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $41.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 2.05. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

