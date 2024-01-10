Oarsman Capital Inc. Boosts Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,893 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,757 shares of company stock valued at $13,390,703 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.86.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

VRTX stock opened at $421.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.04. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $282.58 and a 12 month high of $422.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

See Also

