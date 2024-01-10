Marquette Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 26,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Kodiak Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.15. 109,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,350. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $165.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.46. Analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KOD. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KOD

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.